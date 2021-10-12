Madhya Pradesh: Anubhuti jungle camp for school students from December

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forest department has decided to connect school students with forests to make them more sensitive towards environment. In its programme called Anubhuti, camps will be organised in forests, said forest minister Vijay Shah.

For government schools, this camp will start from December 2021 and will be organised till March 2022. Each camp will be attended by 30- 40 students. Camps will be organised throughout the year for private schools. Their dates will be decided by District Collector, the principal of the school and the Divisional Forest Officer.

Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah said 3.20 lakh school students of state will be included under Anubhuti programme to be organised by Tourism Development Board. For the first time, 2 lakh students of non-government schools will be connected to Anubhuti camps after receiving fees on the basis of ‘no profit-no loss.’

Forest Minister said that by developing sensitivity among students, they will be made aware about its conservation. Like previous years, this year also the students of government schools will not have to pay any fee.

CEO, Eco Tourism Development Board, Satyanand, said three-and-a-half lakh students from 8,999 schools have been connected to Anubhuti programme through 2,720 camps in regional forest zones from 2016 to 2020. In this programme, explanation of components of forest ecosystem, general information on environment, forest conservation, bio-medicine and forest management is given.

ALSO READ Watch video: Energy minister on buffalo walk amidst power crisis in Madhya Pradesh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 07:49 PM IST