Watch video: Energy minister on buffalo walk amidst power crisis in Madhya Pradesh

Gwalior/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video of energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar walking with a buffalo in by lanes of Gwalior has gone viral on social media. Congress has said that the state is facing the power crisis and the energy minister is on the walk.

Energy minister Tomar went on inspection of a power house on Monday evening in Gwalior. As he was returning he saw a buffalo passing by, Tomar took the reins and started walking with it.

Earlier, agriculture welfare minister Kamal Patel did a ramp walk in a fashion show held in Indore by a section of media persons.

In a scathing attack on the BJP government, Congress has said that amidst the fertilizer crisis the agriculture minister is doing ramp walk while the power minister is busy walking with a buffalo amidst severe coal crisis that could lead to power shortage.

“The state cabinet is nothing less than a circus. Farmers are committing suicide, state is facing shortage of fertilizers and farmers are being mowed down and agriculture minister is busy in ramp walking. Energy minister is rearing buffalo amidst coal and power shortage,” said media coordinator of Congress, Narendra Saluja.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 01:46 PM IST