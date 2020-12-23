Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh takes lead in local body reforms, get additional borrowing

Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have taken the lead in undertaking the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) reforms as specified by the Union Finance Ministry for allowing states additional borrowing under a special dispensation.

To motivate the states to undertake reforms in various citizen centric sectors, the ministry has linked a part of additional borrowing permission granted to the States to completion of reforms.

In view of the resource requirement to meet the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre had on May 17, 2020 enhanced the borrowing limit of the states by two per cent of their Gross States Domestic Product (GSDP).

Half of this special dispensation was linked to undertaking citizen centric reforms by the states. The states get permission to raise additional funds equivalent to 0.25 per cent of GSDP on the completion of reforms in each sector. The four citizen centric areas identified for reforms were -- Implementation of One Nation One Ration Card System, Ease of doing business reform, Urban Local body/utility reforms and Power Sector reforms.