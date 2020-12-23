Madhya Pradesh: Modi government has taken progressive steps in accordance with Swaminathan committee report, says agriculture minister

Khandwa: State agriculture minister Kamal Patel said union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken progressive steps for farmers and they are in accordance with recommendations of Swaminathan committee report.

Highlighting the benefits of new farm laws here on Wednesday, Patel said farmers are free to sell their produce at whatever prices they want in any part of the country. The farm laws will lead to the economic empowerment of the farmers, raising their standard of living, he further added.

“Under Pradhan Mantri Swamitva Yojana, mapping of villages, farms and lands is done, which has ended land disputes. Centre is working hard so that all the farmers get enough water for irrigation,” Patel added. He said Prime Minister and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are working for farmers’ welfare toward to achieve the goal of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh and Atmanirbhar Bharat.