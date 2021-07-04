Madhya Pradesh among 7 states to commercially exploit more than 95 per cent of total wind resources

New Delhi/Bhopal: State-run power giant NTPC and upstream oil firm ONGC have planned to boost the development of offshore wind energy in India, which is blessed with a coastline of about 7,600 km surrounded by water on three sides and has good prospects of harnessing this clean source.

In May last year, NTPC and ONGC had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to accelerate their footprint in the renewable energy space.

As per the MoU, NTPC and ONGC will explore the setting up of offshore wind and other renewable energy projects in India and overseas.

The pact also provided that they shall also explore opportunities in the fields of sustainability, storage, E-mobility and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) compliant projects.