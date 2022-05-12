Madhya Pradesh: After two aspirants’ death, govt postpones physical test for MP police recruitment till June 2

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the death of two aspirants in as many days, the state government on Thursday postponed the ongoing physical efficiency test for the post of constables (GD and radio) in Jabalpur till June 2 in view of scorching heat in Madhya Pradesh. State home minister Narottam Mishra made the above announcement through a tweet on Thursday. Mishra tweeted, “The physical test of the police recruitment examination has been postponed till June 2 in view of the scorching heat.”

According to reports, the physical efficiency test scheduled between June 3 and June 5 will continue, whereas the candidates, whose physical test will be affected due to postponement, will be rescheduled from June 6. The candidates will receive the information in this regard separately soon.

On Wednesday, a candidate -- Narendra Kumar Goutam, resident of Seoni district, died after finishing the 800-metre race during a physical test in Jabalpur. According to the officials, Goutama fell down soon after finishing the race. The onlookers noticed that he was facing difficulty in breathing. He was taken to the Ranjhi hospital and later was shifted to Victoria hospital and then to Jabalpur hospital. Later in the evening, he died in the hospital.

Aspirant Indar Kumar from Balaghat, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital breathed his last on Thursday. His cousin Yashwant Kumar confirmed his death.

On Tuesday, Kumar had fallen unconscious after completing the 800-metre race during the physical test. As per the official information, Kumar started bleeding from nose and mouth and was rushed to the hospital. Sensing the urgency a green corridor was created and he was transported to Jabalpur hospital.

