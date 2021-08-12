Madhya Pradesh: AAIWAA organises health camp for airport staffers

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Kalyanmayee - Airports Authority of India's Women Welfare Association (AAIWAA) organised health check up programme at Raja Bhoj Airport on Thursday. Health of over 100 employees working with Raja Bhoj Airport, were examined in the programme. AAIWAA is an extended arm of AAI is a congregation of all the lady employees & wives of other employeesó

The main aim of the Association being to extend a meaningful hand to the AAI management in planning and execution of welfare activities, be it social, cultural or education, so as to ensure that the desired degree of peace, tranquility, camaraderie & spirit de-corpse is maintained.

It would get manifested in increase in productivity, in the AAI's scenario 'Providing Safe, Secure, World Class Environment for Flying, thus, Enhancing Flight Safety and Meeting All Aspirations of all stakeholders of Aviation Fraternity be it Indian or Global'.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 10:55 PM IST