e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in environment-friendly manner: PM Modi on launch of Vehicle Scrappage PolicyNow one death reported in Raigad district due to Delta Plus variant taking Maharashtra toll to three Twitter denying my 19-20 mn followers right to an opinion breaches the idea it is a neutral platform: Rahul Gandhi

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 10:55 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: AAIWAA organises health camp for airport staffers

Staff Reporter

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Kalyanmayee - Airports Authority of India's Women Welfare Association (AAIWAA) organised health check up programme at Raja Bhoj Airport on Thursday. Health of over 100 employees working with Raja Bhoj Airport, were examined in the programme. AAIWAA is an extended arm of AAI is a congregation of all the lady employees & wives of other employeesó

The main aim of the Association being to extend a meaningful hand to the AAI management in planning and execution of welfare activities, be it social, cultural or education, so as to ensure that the desired degree of peace, tranquility, camaraderie & spirit de-corpse is maintained.

It would get manifested in increase in productivity, in the AAI's scenario 'Providing Safe, Secure, World Class Environment for Flying, thus, Enhancing Flight Safety and Meeting All Aspirations of all stakeholders of Aviation Fraternity be it Indian or Global'.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government felicitates Olympics hockey team member Vivek Sagar with Rs 1 cr...
Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 10:55 PM IST

RECENT STORIES

TRENDING

Free Press Journal