e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:14 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 88 Oxygen plants functional, work on 102 to be completed by month end: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

It is our endeavour that oxygen plants should be set up at tehsil level including all the district headquarters, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Staff Reporter
Representative pic | FP

Representative pic | FP

Advertisement

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that out of 190 oxygen plants being set up in Madhya Pradesh, 88 have become functional. The oxygen capacity of these 88 plants is 45, 890 liters per minute. Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, the chief minister said of the total, 102 oxygen plants are being set up with the cooperation of the Central Government. All 190 plants will start functioning by the end of September.

He said that during the second wave of corona, the shortage was overcome in Madhya Pradesh by bringing oxygen from other states. The oxygen was brought to the state in tankers by road, rail and air in Indian Army aircrafts and helicopters.

He said that now there will be no need to bring oxygen as we will be producing it in sufficient quantity. It is our endeavour that oxygen plants should be set up at tehsil level including all the district headquarters. Where oxygen plants are not installed, oxygen concentrators have been provided, he added.

Establishment of 190 oxygen plants in the state today is a big achievement in itself.

ALSO READ

SEASONAL VIRAL: Three kids on ventilator; 7 on oxygen support after pneumonia in Bhopal

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:14 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal