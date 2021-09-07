Madhya Pradesh: 88 Oxygen plants functional, work on 102 to be completed by month end: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that out of 190 oxygen plants being set up in Madhya Pradesh, 88 have become functional. The oxygen capacity of these 88 plants is 45, 890 liters per minute. Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, the chief minister said of the total, 102 oxygen plants are being set up with the cooperation of the Central Government. All 190 plants will start functioning by the end of September.

He said that during the second wave of corona, the shortage was overcome in Madhya Pradesh by bringing oxygen from other states. The oxygen was brought to the state in tankers by road, rail and air in Indian Army aircrafts and helicopters.

He said that now there will be no need to bring oxygen as we will be producing it in sufficient quantity. It is our endeavour that oxygen plants should be set up at tehsil level including all the district headquarters. Where oxygen plants are not installed, oxygen concentrators have been provided, he added.

Establishment of 190 oxygen plants in the state today is a big achievement in itself.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:14 PM IST