Madhya Pradesh: 736 new coronavirus cases take COVID tally to 26,210

Madhya Pradesh reported 736 new coronavirus patients on Friday, 177 of them in Bhopal, which took the case count in the state to 26,210, health officials said.

With eleven patients succumbing to the infection during the day, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 791, they said.

Two deaths each were reported from Bhopal and Sagar and one each from Indore, Morena, Jabalpur, Khargone, Neemuch, Harda and Satna districts.

507 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 17,866, officials said.

There are now 7,553 active cases in Madhya Pradesh.

While Bhopal reported the highest 177 cases on Friday, it was followed by Indore (99 cases) and Gwalior (63).

The total count of cases in Indore is 6,556. That in Bhopal district is 4,977 while Gwalior has recorded 1,921 cases.

302 coronavirus patients have died in the worst- affected Indore district and 150 have died in Bhopal, health officials said.

No new coronavirus case was reported from 13 districts since Thursday evening while all 52 districts have active cases as of Thursday, officials said.

There are 2,839 active containment zones in the state.

Madhya Pradesh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 26,210, active cases 7,553, new cases 736, total deaths 791, discharged patients 17,866, number of people tested so far 6,70,155.