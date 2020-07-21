Madhya Pradesh: 64 inmates test corona positive in Raisen Jail, jailor suspended

BHOPAL: The jailer of Raisen jail where coronavirus spread speedily on Monday was suspended by the home and jail minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday. The prisoners were admitted in hospitals for the treatment. On Monday, 64 prisoners and three jail staffers were found infected with coronavirus.

Jailor Vinay Jandelwal has been suspended after jail administration, which conducted an inquiry found him guilty. About 41 prisoners have been admitted in Vidisha medical college while the rest have been quarantined in Raisen jail.

As the corona infection is spreading, jail administration has sent prisoners and under trials on parole. Recently, the home minister has asked to extend their 60-day parole.

The jail administration had prepared strict Standard Operating Procedure on the admission and the discharge from the jail. The jailor did not follow the SOP, which helped to spread corona infection in Raisen jail.