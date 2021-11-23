Madhya Pradesh: 6-year-old girl harassed by octogenarian in Bhopal

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A 6-year-old girl was allegedly harassed by an 85-year-old man in Bhopal when she was going for her school, said police on Tuesday.

The victim is of Piplani and was going to her school located near her house.

According to police, the accused Chandraprakash Gupta waylaid the girl and lifted the victim in arms.

The girl raised alarm when he began to harass her. A group of neighbors held the man and informed the police.

The Piplani police arrested Gupta and booked him for harassing minor girl.

In another incident, two youths harassed a 17-year-old girl when she was returning from school on Monday.

The complainant told police that Mattu and an unidentified youth began chasing her near Saraswati school.

The girl told police that Mattu held her hand and tried to drag her. He even threatened the girl of dire consequences for raising alarm, said the girl in her complaint.

The victim came home running and informed her parents. Later, a case was registered with the Piplani police.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 03:42 PM IST