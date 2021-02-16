Madhya Pradesh: 45 killed as bus falls into a canal in Sidhi; President Ramnath Kovind, PM Modi express condolences

"The bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district is very sad, I have spoken to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The local administration is providing all possible help for relief and rescue. I express my deepest condolences to the relatives of the dead and wish the injured to get well soon," Shah tweeted.

"Bus accident in MP’s Sidhi is horrific. Condolences to the bereaved families. The local administration is actively involved in rescue and relief work," Prime Minister Modi's office said in a tweet.

"PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the bus accident in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured," the PMO said.

A team of two ministers will go to the bus incident site after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called a meeting to discuss the incident.

District administration said that 40 bodies have been recovered so far. While 37 were recovered from the bus, two were found floating in the canal and one died in the hospital.