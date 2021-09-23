Madhya Pradesh: 4-year-old girl raped, accused held in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 4-year-old girl was allegedly killed by a neighbour in Gwalior, police sources said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Ladhedi locality under Gwalior Police station area on September 13. It came to light on Wednesday evening, the girl's mother noticed injuries on private parts. When she inquired about injuries, the girl narrated the ordeal.

The girl’s mother in her complaint to police said that girl was suffering from high fever since September 13 night. She had to be admitted to hospital. She was discharged from hospital two days ago.

“While making the girl bathe, her mother noticed injuries on her private part. On being asked, the girl revealed that the accused had lured her to his house on the pretext of chocolate and raped her. The mother later approached the police and lodged a complaint,” said a police officer.

The officer said that the accused identified as Pappu lived in the same locality and was also a liquor addict.

In charge of Gwalior police station, Deepak Yadav said that the accused had been arrested and was being interrogated.

ALSO READ Provide free cancer treatment to Bhopal gas tragedy victims: HC tells MP government

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 03:14 PM IST