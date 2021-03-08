Madhya Pradesh: 35 bureaucrats appointed as observers get vaccinated

Bhopal: A total of 35 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officials from Madhya Pradesh will receive corona vaccination jabs. These officials have been appointed as the central observers for the by-elections to the Legislative Assembly in five poll-bound states.

Nearly 18 IAS officials from Madhya Pradesh received the vaccine jabs on March 7 while the rest of the officials would get inoculated on Monday. According to official information, the Election Commission has ordered the officials on poll duty to receive vaccine jabs.

All 35 IAS officers from Madhya Pradesh have been considered as frontline workers and have been vaccinated. These officials have been made observers for Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 by the Commission. The facility for vaccination of these officers was made available in Bhopal, Ujjain and Gwalior.