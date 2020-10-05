Madhya Pradesh: 30-year-old ragpicker stoned to death by three men, one arrested

BHOPAL: A 30-year-old woman was stoned to death by three men on Sunday. Talaiya police have arrested a man in connection with the incident while two of his accomplices are on the run.

Police have declared a reward of Rs 5,000 each on the information of the two accused.

Police said the deceased Bhuri Bai aka Lukko Bai was a rag picker. She used to smoke with a few other rag pickers in Yaadgare-Shahjahani Park.

The accused Rakesh Patel and the deceased was sitting in the park and were smoking at the time when a dispute broke out among them. In a rage, the accused picked a stone and hit Bhuri several times.

The police on being informed sent the body for post-mortem and arrested one of the accused. Sonu Joshi and Bhura are on the run, informed the police.