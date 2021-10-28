Madhya Pradesh: 3 children injured after mobile battery explodes

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Three children suffered severe injuries after an unused mobile battery exploded in Datia district late Wednesday evening, sources said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Talaiya locality in Datia town. The injured children, who have sustained injuries on their faces and other body parts, are undergoing treatment at district hospital.

According to information, Sumit, 11, son of Dharmendra Shrivastava, returned home from his tuition class on Wednesday evening.

He found an old mobile battery and started playing with it. Soon, he was joined by his two cousins Gaurav Khare, 5 and Raman Khare, 7.

While playing, Sumit connected the battery’s both points with an electricity wire which led to the explosion.

“There was an unused mobile phone in the house. Sumit used to play with it every day. Yesterday (on Wednesday evening), he connected it with a wire which led to an explosion,” said Anita, mother of one of the injured children.

