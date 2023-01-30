Madhya Pradesh: 217 diamonds of different sizes to be auctioned in Panna

Representational Image

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): The auction of approximately 217 diamonds (Gem, Off Colour and Industrial Diamonds) weighing about 367.03 carats and amounting around Rs 39,61297 will commence in Panna from February 21. Besides this, a large number of small and medium size diamonds weighing from a few cents to carats will also be kept for auction.

These diamonds were recovered from shallow diamond mines of Panna. Panna collector, Sanjay Kumar Mishra will conduct the diamond auction. Out of 217 diamonds, five diamonds are of Gem quality weighing 11.88 carats, 9.64 carats, 6.44 carats, 6.29 carats and 5.70 carats.

Could change the fates of many

These diamonds have been found by people who took ‘patta’ or a land deed of a diamond mine form the government. Now all such people are waiting with bated breath for the auction day as after the auction, the diamonds they have found would fetch them large sum of money.

