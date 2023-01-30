Madhya Pradesh: Two booked for shooting man over old dispute near Bhopal Railway station

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bajaria police of the city have registered a case against two persons for allegedly opening fire on a man over a dispute near Bhopal Railway station on Sunday late night, the police said on Monday.

Bajaria police station in-charge, Anil Mourya said that the complainant, Shiva Bahot, works at a private liquor shop in Bhopal. Bahot approached the police on Sunday late night, stating that one of his friends had a dispute with two men, identified as Bunty and Amir. He added that his friend had physically assaulted the duo earlier, after which the duo held a grudge against him and his friend.

He then said that he was heading towards his home on Sunday late night, when he met the duo on his way. The duo, on finding him alone, began hurling abuses at him and eventually opened fire on him with a country-made pistol. Bahot sustained a bullet wound on his right thigh, after which the accused fled the spot swiftly.

Locals rushed Bahot to the hospital, where he was given primary treatment. Post this, Bahot approached the Bajaria police and lodged a complaint against the accused duo.

