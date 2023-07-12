Madhya Pradesh: 2 Arrested For Robbing Khargone Collector's Wife, 3 Still On Run

FPJ

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths were arrested for allegedly robbing wife of Khargone Collector Shivraj Verma, on Wednesday. The remaining three are still on run and the police are scanning CCTV footage to nab them. Notably, on July 2, when Pushpa Singh, wife of Khargone collector was on morning walk near her residence in upscale Builder Hills, two bikers intercepted her and snatched her gold chain.

Read Also MP: NSA Imposed On 2 Accused Nabbed For Forcing Gwalior Youth To Lick Their Feet In Moving Car

Three accused Manish, Ramveer and Arun are currently absconding. In these, a chain pendant was said to have been looted near Ramveer. While the main accused Suraj Singh Bhadauria and Abhishek Sharma have been arrested by the police from Deendayal Nagar.

Police has also arrested Prince Soni, the director of Durga Jewellers, who bought the looted gold chain for Rs 45,000.

The main accused, Suraj Bhadoria, is a resident of Bhind's Amayan area.

The police have recovered the gold chain but not the pendant which was attached to it.

Police said that there were a total of 5 accused in this whole incident who were riding on two motorcycles. A motorcycle was on its way to provide backup. Suraj ran on foot and snatched a gold chain from the woman's neck and fled with his accomplice Abhishek Sharma.

When the police investigated the entire track, it was found that both the motorcycles were connected. Their drivers were talking to each other.

The police had traced the number of the vehicles of the miscreants through CCTV footage and other electronic surveillance of the entire route. On the basis of this, the police caught Abhishek Sharma and Suraj Bhadoria, who were living in a rented room from Deendayal Nagar.

During interrogation, these people accepted to carry out the robbery. He told that his 3 companions Manish Ramveer and Arun have gone to Delhi in connection with the job.

The special thing is that the loot amount has not yet been distributed. As soon as the activities of the police increased, these miscreants went underground and were hiding.

A case of robbery and dacoity has been registered against the accused. Now the police is trying to recover the remaining three accused and the pendal looted from them.