 Madhya Pradesh: 2 Arrested For Robbing Khargone Collector's Wife, 3 Still On Run
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 2 Arrested For Robbing Khargone Collector's Wife, 3 Still On Run

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Arrested For Robbing Khargone Collector's Wife, 3 Still On Run

When the police investigated the entire track, it was found that both the motorcycles were connected.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths were arrested for allegedly robbing wife of Khargone Collector Shivraj Verma, on Wednesday. The remaining three are still on run and the police are scanning CCTV footage to nab them. Notably, on July 2, when Pushpa Singh, wife of Khargone collector was on morning walk near her residence in upscale Builder Hills, two bikers intercepted her and snatched her gold chain.

Read Also
MP: NSA Imposed On 2 Accused Nabbed For Forcing Gwalior Youth To Lick Their Feet In Moving Car
article-image

Three accused Manish, Ramveer and Arun are currently absconding. In these, a chain pendant was said to have been looted near Ramveer. While the main accused Suraj Singh Bhadauria and Abhishek Sharma have been arrested by the police from Deendayal Nagar.

Police has also arrested Prince Soni, the director of Durga Jewellers, who bought the looted gold chain for Rs 45,000.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Teenage Girl Shot Dead By Bike Gang In Gwalior; Probe On
article-image

The main accused, Suraj Bhadoria, is a resident of Bhind's Amayan area.

The police have recovered the gold chain but not the pendant which was attached to it.

Police said that there were a total of 5 accused in this whole incident who were riding on two motorcycles. A motorcycle was on its way to provide backup. Suraj ran on foot and snatched a gold chain from the woman's neck and fled with his accomplice Abhishek Sharma.

When the police investigated the entire track, it was found that both the motorcycles were connected. Their drivers were talking to each other.

The police had traced the number of the vehicles of the miscreants through CCTV footage and other electronic surveillance of the entire route. On the basis of this, the police caught Abhishek Sharma and Suraj Bhadoria, who were living in a rented room from Deendayal Nagar.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: President Murmu's Visit To Gwalior, Tight Security And Grand Inaugurations Await
article-image

During interrogation, these people accepted to carry out the robbery. He told that his 3 companions Manish Ramveer and Arun have gone to Delhi in connection with the job.

The special thing is that the loot amount has not yet been distributed. As soon as the activities of the police increased, these miscreants went underground and were hiding.

A case of robbery and dacoity has been registered against the accused. Now the police is trying to recover the remaining three accused and the pendal looted from them.

Read Also
MP: 20-Year-Old Found Dead In Gwalior, Love Triangle Angle Suspected As Cops Launch Probe
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: Over 350 Warehouse Operators Give Ultimatum To Jabalpur Administration To Clear Dues Worth Rs...

MP: Over 350 Warehouse Operators Give Ultimatum To Jabalpur Administration To Clear Dues Worth Rs...

MP: 17-Year-Old Alleges Rape By Morena SDO; Officer Cries 'Honey-Trap', Extorted Of ₹10 Lakh

MP: 17-Year-Old Alleges Rape By Morena SDO; Officer Cries 'Honey-Trap', Extorted Of ₹10 Lakh

Three Times Hike In Honorarium Of Panchayat Officials : CM Chouhan

Three Times Hike In Honorarium Of Panchayat Officials : CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh: Two Miscreants Throw 'Sutli Bomb' Outside BJP Leader's Residence In Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh: Two Miscreants Throw 'Sutli Bomb' Outside BJP Leader's Residence In Jabalpur

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Announces Medical Benefits To Contractual Officer-Employee Of Building...

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Announces Medical Benefits To Contractual Officer-Employee Of Building...