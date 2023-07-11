MP: NSA Imposed On 2 Accused Nabbed For Forcing Gwalior Youth To Lick Their Feet In Moving Car

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): National Security Act has been imposed on two accused who thrashed a Muslim youth in a moving car and forced him victim to lick their feet in Gwalior. During interrogation, both the accused told the police that they had thrashed Mohsin Khan on the instructions of the main accused.

As the video was widely shared on social media, police swung into action and traced the accused youths. The police had nabbed the main accused, Amit Gurjar, Tejendra Gurjar and Sudeep Gurjar by Saturday afternoon.

According to SP Rajesh Singh Chandel, the main accused has been presented in the court and sent to a child reform home. His age has been stated as 17 years and 11 months. Sudeep was sent to jail. Amit, who was involved in the incident, has two crimes against him and Tejendra has six crimes against him.

The Incident Was Planned

According to the information, the incident was planned by Amit and Tejendra. On June 23, the accused first consumed alcohol. Karan Goswami was abducted by planning from near Millennium Plaza. Mohsin alias Mantri Khan was summoned by calling him. After that he was also abducted in a four wheeler and he was thrashed. The vehicle belongs to Tejendra Gurjar. NSA action has been taken against these two criminals.