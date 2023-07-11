MP Urination Case: Brazenly Defending Pravesh Shukla, Brahmin Samaj Puts Up Donkey Poster At Sidhi Collector's Office

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): Angry over not getting collector's appointment, Brahmin Samaj--which is defending urination case accused Pravesh Shukla, has put up a donkey's poster outside Sidhi Collector's office on Tuesday. The picture is going viral on the social media platforms. They even raised slogans against CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for apologising to victim Dashmath Rawat.

Speaking to media, National President of All India Brahmin Mahasabha Kuldeep Bhardwaj brazenly asked, "What is the offence of urinating on someone? What section does it come under?"

He questioned whether the victim labourer was drunk. Bhardwaj said that drinking alcohol in public places is a crime and a case should be registered against him as well.

Talking to the media, Bhardwaj said that by calling a person on the lines of PM Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister is doing ‘charan vandan’, but doing nothing with the one who is really suffering. He said that no party is with Brahmins.

Bhardwaj said that the Brahmin Mahasabha will bring its candidates in the field in all the five seats of Rewa in the upcoming assembly elections.

He protested in support of Pravesh Shukla, an accused in the urine scandal.

Raised Fund Of Rs 51000

Notably, the Brahmin Samaj has also raised the fund of Rs 51,000 to provide the assistance to the family of the accused. In a letter on July 7, State President of All India Brahmin Samaj Pushpendra Mishra has said that they will go to Jabalpur High Court against the government's bulldozer action on Pravesh Shukla’s house.