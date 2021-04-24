Madhya Pradesh: 2 Covid patients die in Gwalior hospital as oxygen supply exhausts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Jabalpur, two Covid patients died due to shortage of oxygen in Jaiyarogya Hospital in Gwalior between late Friday night and wee hours of Saturday. This sparked outrage among people specially patients. Police teams were there by 3 am to ensure oxygen supply.

State energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar rushed to the hospital carrying oxygen cylinders. Collector, Gwalior municipal commissioner and SP accompanied minister.

Those who died include 65-year-old Raj Kumar Bansal and 75-year-old Fudan Hasan. Their oxygen was exhausted and oxygen cylinders were to be changing. They died during shifting of cylinders.