Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 12:05 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 17-hr traffic jam on Dabra-Bhitarwar road leaves commuters stranded

Farmers heading to mandi with loaded tractors-trolley choked the route
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dabra-Bhitarwar road witnessed 17 hours long traffic jam on t intervening night of Thursday. The traffic on the stretch normalized late Friday evening. Hundreds of farmers reached with their tractors-trolley leading to the traffic jam on the route. Vehicles remained stranded on the stretch for hours. Police claimed that traffic congestion on the route eased by evening.

Hundreds of farmers started heading to mandi with tractors –trolleys laden with paddy crops led to traffic congestion on road on Thursday midnight, said Gwalior Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi, while talking to Free Press. Police deployed additional force to clear the jam and by evening the situation was normalized, he added.

Farmers had no option but to spend the night on the road. The congestion continued on Friday morning too. Residents of Dabra had to face the brunt of the traffic jam.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 12:05 AM IST
