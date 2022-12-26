Bhopal: MP 100% eligible to host National Games, says Union Minister Anurag Thakur

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union sports minister Anurag Thakur, MP sports minister Yashodhra Raje Scindia with awardee players at Shikhar Khel Alankaran Samaroh at Ravindra Bhavan on Monday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Recommendations do not work in sports; merit does, and on the basis of merit, Madhya Pradesh is 100% eligible to host the National Games, Union minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur said, while praising the sports infrastructure of Madhya Pradesh.

Thakur made the statement while interacting with the media during a press conference held on the occasion of MP Shikhar Khel Alankaran Samaroh 2022 and KIYG 2022 logo release at Ravindra Bhawan on Monday. Minister Thakur praised the sports infrastructure of Madhya Pradesh, saying, "Bhopal’s shooting ranges are not only the best in the state but also one of the most beautifully built ranges in the whole country."

Union minister for Sports Anurag Thakur meets water sports players at Upper Lake on Monday. | FP

Union minister for Sport Anurag Thakur at Shooting range, TT Nagar Stadium, on Monday. | FP

When asked if MP is ready to host an event as big as the National Games that were last held in Gujarat, minister Thakur said, ‘Next National Games will be held in Goa, but I am certain that Madhya Pradesh has the infrastructure to host such big events and KIYG is a big event in itself and I witnessed the preparations today. I am certain that when we come here next month during the programme, it’ll be a very memorable and successful event.’

Praising the state’s Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Thakur said, "I haven’t seen any sports minister as involved in sports as she is."