 Madhya Pardesh: Rain-Led Landslide Blocks Train Traffic On Shahdol-Katni Route
Madhya Pardesh: Rain-Led Landslide Blocks Train Traffic On Shahdol-Katni Route

Madhya Pardesh: Rain-Led Landslide Blocks Train Traffic On Shahdol-Katni Route

Son bridge in Rewa and Murna bridge inundated disrupting road connectivity of Shahold to Umaria.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 09:51 AM IST
article-image
Heavy rain leads landslide on railway track on Shahdol- Katni route on Saturday. | FP Photo

Bhopal/Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall paralysed nor- mal life in many districts in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday There was a landslide on rail- way track disrupting trains on Shahdol-Katni route.

The rains also led to inundation of the Murna River bridge disrupt- ing road connectivity between Shahold and Umaria. According to locals, this bridge was inundated after 25 years. Similarly Son River bridge was inundated on Shahdol-Rewa route.

Chirmiri-Katni, Bilaspur- Katni, and Chirmiri-Chandia passenger trains have been cancelled due to landslide on railway tracks.

One unidentified body was fished out and police are inves- tigating the matter. Locals have blamed poor drainage systems for the water-logging in Shahdol.

Shahdol ADM Rajesh Jain informed Free Press, "After 25 years, Murna River bridge has been inundated due to heavy rainfall from Friday night to Sat- urday morning. This disrupted road connectivity between Shahdol and Umaria. Low-lying areas have been inundated.

People have been shifted to re- lief camps." In Bhopal, sporadic rains lashed throughout the day and many low-lying areas have been inundated.

KSHIPRA IN SPATE: Due to continuous rainfall in neighbouring districts, water was overflowing from major ghats of Kshipra in Ujjain on Saturday. Chhota Pull, all temples and nearby places were submerged. FP photo by Sunil Magaria

KSHIPRA IN SPATE: Due to continuous rainfall in neighbouring districts, water was overflowing from major ghats of Kshipra in Ujjain on Saturday. Chhota Pull, all temples and nearby places were submerged. FP photo by Sunil Magaria | FP Photo

Madhya Pradesh Monsoon: 9 Gates Of Bargi Dam Open In Jabalpur, 2 Gates Of Kaliasot Dam Unlocked In...
article-image

What does meteorological department say?

According to meteorological department, Red alert has been issued for Raisen, Ali- rajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Ratlam, while Orange alert for very heavy rain has been issued for Bhopal, Vidisha, Sehore, Raj- garh, Narmadapura, Betul, Harda, Khandwa, Khargone, Badwani, Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar, Nee- much, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Sheopurkalan, Uma- ria, Katni, Jabalpur, Naringh- pur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Panna, Balaghat, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikam- garh. Dr Ved Pratap Singh, senior scientist of Meteoro- logical department, said, "Low-pressure area is over Rewa division. Monsoon trough is passing through Madhya Pradesh so an alert for very heavy rain has been issued in many districts in next 24 hours."

