Madhya Pardesh Political Punch: Mysterious Letter, Importance Of Deputy CM, Sigh Of Relief & More | FP Cartoon

Sigh of relief

Two ministers have heaved a sigh of relief after the recent cabinet expansion in Madhya Pradesh. A minister was sworn in, but none of his cabinet colleagues was asked to go. This is the reason why two ministers felt relieved. There were reports that a senior leader of the BJP wanted to remove a tribal minister from the cabinet before its expansion. As the wife of this minister has also become an MP, the state leadership of the ruling party put up a proposal for removing him from the cabinet. The minister was indirectly told about his probable removal from the state cabinet in case his wife should win the election. Nevertheless, since the party’s central leadership turned down the proposal for removing him, the minister can breathe easier now. Another minister also feared lest he should be asked to resign from the cabinet because of some charges against him. He, too, is feeling relaxed after the cabinet expansion. The minister knows the allegations against him will be swept under the carpet in the coming days.

Importance of Dy CM

The BJP came up with a novel idea at its recently held state executive committee meeting. The banner put up in the background of the stage surprised everyone. The banner and other hoardings also contained the photographs of two deputy chief ministers. People have so far seen the photographs of the prime minister, chief minister, national president and the party’s state president in those banners and posters. The central leaders of the party issued orders for using the photographs of two deputy chief ministers in the banners and hoardings. The state party leaders were also asked to use the pictures of the two deputy chief ministers in the banners and posters put up in the party office. The party does not want to turn the affairs of the state into a one-man show. The central leadership issued a ‘firman’ that the opinions of these two deputy chief ministers should be given importance in the decisions taken by the organisation. Many leaders are unhappy for giving such importance to the duo.

Berth pangs

The legislators associated with the ruling party for a long time are unlikely to get ministerial berths anytime soon, which is clear after the cabinet expansion. Getting a berth in the ministry is difficult, as there is hardly any room left for them in the cabinet. If any minister resigns, then only such legislators can get a berth in the cabinet. This may spark a conflict between the government and the party’s old hands in the coming days. There are whispers about this discord in the corridors of power after the ministry expansion. But the problem among the old hands in the BJP is that who will bell the cat first? A former minister has already taken to task those leaders from the opposition who joined the BJP. There are reports that the leader concerned may spearhead a campaign for admitting outsiders into the organisation. Such leaders are likely to open a front against those who switched over to the party from other political outfits.

Dreams for RS seat

A Congress leader who switched over to the BJP many years ago is trying to get a ticket for the Rajya Sabha. A seat in the Upper House has fallen vacant after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s victory in the Lok Sabha election. A by-election will be held for this seat. This leader of the BJP organisation wants to contest the by-election for this seat. He has made the important leaders of the organisation agree to send him to the Rajya Sabha. Now, he is trying to convince the party’s central leadership to give him an opportunity to go to the RS. He has already wooed a powerful leader of the party and wants to influence the central leadership through this influential person. A faction in the BJP is against this leader and wants the party bosses not to give him importance. A few relatives of this leader are still in the Congress, and, on this ground, they are trying to prevent him from going to the RS.

Mysterious letter

A young leader of the Congress set off ripples in state politics by shooting off a letter which went viral in Delhi, too. The letter became an instant hit among politicians, government officers and social media journalists. After the letter went viral, the government swung into action. Now, people are trying to find whether the leader himself wrote that letter or someone else did it on behalf of the leader. People in the corridors are making efforts to unveil the mystery behind this letter. There are reports that some important persons may have shot off the letter, but none has so far been able to uncover the mystery.

Decoding dress code!

The Prime Minister College of Excellence is coming up in different parts of the state. The government has high hopes in this prestigious institution where the subjects prescribed in the New Education Policy will be taught. So, it is toying with the idea of introducing a dress code for the students. As there will be several branches of this college across the state, the government feels such an institution should have a proper dress code and has sought suggestions from the public, students and educationists. A minister said the dress code would be unique but without a tie which, he feels, embodies colonial mindset and is against Indian culture. According to the minister, India’s education system was good when the British came to India where Guru Kul system existed and the people were educated to a certain degree. The British, however, sapped the foundation of India’s education system to implement their own. The minister says when the British left, the total number of educated people in the country was just 12%. The minister wants to introduce a dress code that embodies Indianness. Nevertheless, he is in the habit of issuing statements that sometimes embarrass the government.