Lok Sabha Elections: BJP Chief JP Nadda Calls INDIA Bloc A 'Group Of Corrupt' At Jabalpur's Prabuddhajan Event (WATCH)

MP: BJP President JP Nadda Labels Congressmen 'Unemployed', Calls INDIA Alliance 'Gathering Of Corrupt' In Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): With a little over two weeks left for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections scheduled on April 19, both Congress and BJP have swung into poll mode. BJP National President JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, starting Tuesday, to campaign for the party.

Addressing the Prabuddhajan Sammelan at Manas Bhawan in Jabalpur, he came down heavily on the opposition Congress and labelled the INDIA alliance a 'group of corrupts'.

Nadda praised PM Narendra Modi', saying that the Prime Minister has ended dynastic politics in the country. “Our politics is to take everyone along. Sabka sath, sabka vikas. Congressmen say, unemployment-inflation, unemployment-inflation, I would say that they have definitely become unemployed,” he said.

Notably, six seats from MP-- Jabalpur, Mandla, Sidhi, Shahdol, Balaghat & Chhindwara will go to polls on April 19.

Nadda further trained guns at the opposition alliance and said that PM Modi will not compromise with corruption. He said, “ We will destroy it from its roots. This I.N.D.I Alliance has become a gathering of those who save corruption. It has become a gathering place for those who commit corruption. I.N.D.I Alliance is trying to save only one family.”

Nadda to visit Mahakal Temple tomorrow

Later in the day, Nadda will also address a public meeting at Gandhi Chowk in Shahdol. After coming back to Jabalpur, he will hold the meeting of Jabalpur Cluster Core Committee at BJP office.

Nadda will stay for the night in Jabalpur. On Wednesday, after reaching Ujjain, he will visit Mahakal temple. After this, he will address the core committee meeting of the cluster in Indore. In the meeting with the workers, Nadda will brainstorm on Chhindwara, Balaghat, Jabalpur and Mandla Lok Sabha seats.