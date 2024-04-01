 Lok Sabha Elections: '77-Year-Young' Digvijay Singh Embarks On 200 Km Foot March' To Win Rajgarh; 'Defeat Guaranteed', VD Sharma Takes Jibe (WATCH)
Covering a distance of 25 kilometers each day for the next eight days, Singh aims to visit every household in his constituency.

Monday, April 01, 2024
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kickstarting his campaign for upcoming Lok Sabha elections, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress senior leader Digvijay Singh, has launched a 'Padyatra' in his Rajgarh constituency, starting Monday.

During the 8-day rally, Digvijaya Singh, along with his followers and party workers, will cover 25km everyday. The 77-year-young leader-- as his followers on social media call him, intends to visit every household in his constituency to strengthen grassroot connection and apprise them about the development agenda of the party.

Notably, a struggling Congress has decided to field several senior leaders this time, following footsteps of its rival BJP. The grand old party has fielded Digvijaya Singh from Rajgarh against BJP's Rodomal Nagar.

Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh seat will go to polls in phase 3 scheduled on May 7

VD Sharma Takes A Stand Against Digvijay Singh's Campaign Tactics

On Sunday, V D Sharma went Gwalior for 'Holi samaroh' and expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects in the upcoming elections, regardless of the campaign tactics employed by Digvijay Singh. He accused Singh of engaging in manipulative politics.

When asked about Digvijay's ongoing 'pad yatra,' Sharma remarked, "Chahe wo pad yatra karle ya daud lagale, har booth par chunav harega, ye baat unhe bhi boht achese pata hai" (Whether he embarked on a foot march or run a marathon, his defeat is guaranteed.)

