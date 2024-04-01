Overheard In Bhopal: A Harassed Officer, Mysterious Envelopes & More |

Poor luck

The hopes of an officer to get back to the mainstream administration have been shattered. Sahib was sent to the loop line after he had bickered with a female officer, holding an important position in the state administration. Sahib hoped once the officer was retired, he would return to the mainstream administration, but an extension of services given to her has upset his plans. He has realised that as long as she remains at the helm of affairs, it will be difficult for him to get a posting. A few days ago, the officer tried for his transfer to the state capital and was ready go anywhere. He tried for it through his connections in the ruling party, but his plans fell through when the file went to Madam’s table. Although Madam agrees on many issues, yet she sticks to her guns on the posting of this officer. Thus, the chances of his transfer are slim.

Additional charge

The reasons for giving an additional charge to a Madam holding an important position are swathed in mystery. Any officer, holding the position before her, was not given any additional charge. In an order issued recently, she has been told to remain on this important position, but she did not give up on the additional charge of a Board. Though the additional charge is not very important, she is unable to leave it. There are reports that she is not ready to leave the additional charge because of a complaint. It is said that there was a complaint against the organisation. Madam is scared of thinking that lest an officer – taking over the post for which she is holding the additional charge – should bring the complaint to light. The officers suitable for posting to this place are considered Madam’s competitors. This is the reason why she does not want anyone to come and trouble her.

PS Ko Gussa Kyon Ata Hai?

A principal secretary (PS) has become a cause of concern for the officers and staff in Mantralay. PS often gets his dander up over trifles and yells at others. He recently had a bickering with an IAS officer, which has made the situation worse. As there has been no change in the departments controlled by Sahib after the episode, he has become stricter than he was. The situation has come to such a pass that if someone passes by his office speaking aloud, the PS flies off the handle. The PS dresses down the person concerned who speaks audibly. The PS was previously sitting in a cabin located in a retired corner of Mantralay. But now, the cabin, in which he sits, is just on the way through which many people come and go. Against this backdrop, a row between the PS and other officials may occur any day. The PS has also tried to control his anger, but his efforts came to naught. His anger may weigh heavy on him someday.

Harassed officer

The officers is in trouble in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election because of the minister of his department, who often asks for sweetener. The situation has come to such a pass that whenever the officers get a phone either from the minister or from his assistants, they become tense. Because of the election, the minister has asked the officers of the department to collect money. A few officers fearing transfer fulfilled the minister’s demand, but a few others have refused to be cowered down by their political master. Now, the minister is pressing the officers to meet his demand. He is collecting carrots from every district. The officers of the department informed the higher-ups about the pressure the minister is mounting on them for cabbage. The minister who is very canny calls up the officers to threaten them. He saying those who have not helped him during the election will face the music. Because of the minister’s behaviour chaos is prevailing in the department.

Soured relations

The relation between a principal secretary of a department and its head has begun to turn sour. Both of them got posting in the department through political and other connections. This is the reason why they have begun to mix it up over trifles. The HoD has come to the department through political connections, so many instructions from the higher-ups directly reach him, and he carries them out. As the PS is not aware of such orders, it hurts his ego. He is putting objections in the files related to the department and discussing with his friends the irregularities committed by the HoD. The PS is also telling everyone that the HoD is doing backhand deals. Both of them have wrangled over some decisions taken by the department. It indicates that the cloud hovering over the department may kick up a thunderstorm any day.

Mysterious envelops

People in the corridors of power are discussing the envelops that an IAS officer posted in a division gets. Whenever a file reaches Sahib’s table, the employees discuss whether it is connected to an envelope or not. About the officer it is said that he accepts an envelope containing any amount of sweetener. The files the officer receives contain different cases. A few files offering little scope for carrots are kept aside. The officer is buying land with the help of backhanders that those envelopes contain. He has bought plots of land in the name of his family members at many places near which roads are being built. Reports about the activities of this officer have reached some people. As a complaint against the officer is ready, a major trouble is awaiting him.