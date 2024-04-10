Lok Sabha Elections: After Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah To Visit Mandla On April 11

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Madhya Pradesh to campaign for Lok Sabha elections.

Shah, is slated to embark on a crucial tour of Mandla and Katni districts on April 11, 2024. Notably, two days ago, on April 8, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has addressed a huge public gathering in Mandla's Dhanora village.

The Itinerary For Shah's Visit

Starting his tour from Jabalpur Dumna Airport at 11:10 AM on Thursday, Shah will quickly move to Mandla Police Ground by helicopter. At noon, he will address a public meeting and speak at the public event supporting BJP candidate Faggan Singh Kulaste in Mandla.

After Mandla, Shah will hop on a helicopter at 1:00 PM heading to Katni Barhi. There, at 2:00 PM, he will address another public meeting and give another speech, this time backing BJP contender Vishnu Datt Sharma.

After wrapping up his engagements in Katni, Shah will make his way back to Jabalpur. Then depart for Nanded, Maharashtra, at 3:25 PM, marking the conclusion of a day packed with strategic political maneuvers.

Amit Shah to Contest from Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will contest for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Gandhinagar in Gujarat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has revealed its initial list of 195 candidates, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow.