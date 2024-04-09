MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Your Would-Be MPs Owe Crores Of Rupees To Banks, Individuals | Photo: Freepik

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Your would-be MPs have borrowed crores of rupees from banks, financial institutions and from individuals. Here is a brief list. The richest of all the candidates Sanjay Sharma has taken highest amount of loan in his name, which is Rs 98 crore. Sharma, the Congress candidate from Hoshangabad, owns assets worth Rs 132 crore. Of the total liabilities amounting to Rs 98 crore, Sanjay Sharma owes Rs 10 crore while his wife owes Rs 88 crore.

Congress candidate Kamleshwar Patel contesting from Sidhi comes second in terms of taking loans. He owes liabilities worth Rs 10.4 crore. While Rs 54 lakh are attributed to him, Rs 9.9 crore are in his wife’s name. Neelam Mishra, a Congress candidate from Rewa, has liabilities of Rs. 3.1 crore, with Rs 53 lakh in her name and Rs. 2.6 crore in her husband’s name.

Ganesh Singh, the BJP candidate from Satna, has a total liability of Rs 2.2 crore. Of this, his personal liability is Rs 17 lakh while that of his wife is Rs 2.1 crore.

Rajesh Mishra, the BJP candidate from Sidhi, owes liabilities worth Rs 1.8 crore. VD Sharma, the BJP nominee from Khajuraho, has liability of Rs 1.8 crore.

Ashish Dubey, contesting from Jabalpur on BJP ticket, owes worth Rs 1.3 crore. Vivek Bunty Sahu, the BJP's candidate from Chhindwara, has liabilities of Rs 1.2 crore.

Janardan Mishra, BJP contestant from Rewa, owes liabilities worth Rs 1 crore. Phundelal Singh Marko, representing Congress in Shahdol, has liabilities of Rs 96 lakh. Dinesh Yadav, contesting from Jabalpur from Congress, holds liabilities amounting to Rs 51 lakh.

Himadri Singh, the BJP candidate from Shahdol, has Rs 42 lakhs in liabilities split between her and her husband. Siddharth Kushwaha, the Congress candidate from Satna, owes liabilities worth Rs 43 lakh. Faggan Singh Kulaste, the BJP candidate from Mandla, owes Rs 33 lakh. Damoh’s Congress candidate Tarvar Singh Lodhi owes liabilities worth Rs 26 lakh.

In the first phase, Sidhi, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Shahdol and Mandla will go to polls. In the second phase, voting will take place in Satna, Hoshangabad, Betul, Rewa, Khajuraho, Damoh and Khajuraho.