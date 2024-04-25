Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Foolishness,' Says MP CM Mohan Yadav On Sam Pitroda's Inheritance Tax Remarks

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday took a jibe at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sam Pitroda saying the opposition was committing foolishness.

"On one side to take the country forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working tirelessly which we all know and on the other hand, the opposition is committing foolishness. The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exposed the opposition's mentality of conducting x-ray and redistributing property, the condition of Congress leaders has worsened," CM Yadav told ANI.

"The way Rahul Gandhi spoke yesterday, I condemn it and hope that he should apologise to the nation. Sam Pitroda is Rahul Gandhi's political guru who has spoken about an American law, which should be implemented here (India) as well. He (Rahul Gandhi) must make it clear or just saying that this is his (Sam Pitroda) personal opinion like after insulting Satanana culture, they (Congress) tried to distance themselves. But the nation and voters know. There is an atmosphere of awareness in the country and Congress has to pay for it," the CM added.

Earlier on Wednesday, speaking at the Social Justice conclave organised by the Congress in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "panicked" after seeing the Congress' "revolutionary" manifesto.

"So did you like the Congress manifesto? You must have seen that the Prime Minister has panicked. It is a revolutionary manifesto," Rahul Gandhi said.

He further alleged that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre transferred crores of rupees to a few billionaires and said that the Congress manifesto talks about returning a small amount of that money to the people who are at the bottom pyramid of the income and wealth distribution.

"There is mention of x-ray (caste census) and income inequality created by Modi ji. The Congress will return a small amount of money to 90% of the people of the country from the Rs 16 lakh crore given to the 22 people by Narendra Modi," he said.

His comment was in the backdrop of Prime Minister Modi's criticism that the Congress manifesto smacks of appeasement and that if it came to power, it would redistribute people's wealth and also give reservations to Muslims from the quota for SC, ST, and OCB communities.

Earlier, emphasising the need for policy toward wealth redistribution, Sam Pitroda spoke about the concept of inheritance tax prevailing in America and said these were issues that would need to be discussed.

"In America, there is an inheritance tax. If one has 100 million USD worth of wealth and when he dies he can only transfer 45% to his children, 55% is grabbed by the government. That's an interesting law. It says you in your generation made wealth and you are leaving now, you must leave your wealth for the public, not all of it, half of it, which to me sounds fair," Pitroda had said.

After the comments snowballed into a controversy Pitroda sought to downplay the issue saying he had only cited inheritance tax in the US as an example.

"Who said 55% will be taken away? Who said something like this should be done in India? Why is the BJP and the media in panic? I mentioned US inheritance tax in the US only as an example in my normal conversation on TV. Can I not mention facts? I said these are the kind of issues people will have to discuss and debate. This has nothing to do with policy of any party including congress," Pitroda said in his post on X.