Less than 1 malaria case per 1000 population in Madhya Pradesh: Minister

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary said that currently malaria infection has declined to below 1 case per 1000 population in Madhya Pradesh. There was a 96% decline in malaria cases from 2015 to 2021 in the state. World Malaria day was observed on April 25.

Similarly, over 50% cases drop from 2020-2012 and in 2022 so far 106 cases have been identified in the state, Dr Chaudhary added. He was addressing award distribution and felicitation programme of malaria officials for their outstanding work for malaria elimination in the state.

The Minister also released Treatment Cards (Upchar-Card) on this occasion. He also launched an App for anganwadi workers and Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) to help them to have all details of malaria patients and their treatment. Poster was also released on the occasion.

Chaudhary said, “In 2015, Madhya Pradesh was in category-3 with 25 districts having malaria cases but then in 2021, Madhya Pradesh figured in Category-1 and was among top 10 states having low malaria cases.”

State government is working at grassroots level strengthening sub-centres through tele-medicines specially for treatment of non-communicable diseases. We have issued over 2.70 crore Ayushman cards for treatment upto Rs 5 lakh, health minister added.

He said, “We have to raise awareness in public regarding our fight against malaria which is a dangerous disease. Government has multi-pronged strategies to curb malaria in the state. These include fogging, spraying chemicals, distributing mosquito nets, free treatment, free blood (MP test) test, awareness programmes for malaria elimination.”

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 06:56 PM IST