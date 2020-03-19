Latest Coronavirus news of Bhopal on 19 March

All shopping malls told to shut down

In wake of COVID-19 outbreak, district administration has directed all the shopping malls in state capital to suspend their operations until further orders. Besides, orders restricting social and community gathering in marriages or other functions have also put in place for public's health and safety. Bhopal collector Tarun Pithode said the order for the closure of the shopping malls will remain in effect till March 31.

To encourage social distancing, public places like parks, museums, and commercial establishments like massage parlors, gymnasiums, cinema halls, theaters, multiplexes and even have been shut down in the city, however, the city malls were remained open until Thursday.

The administrative authorities are constantly monitoring the evolving situation around the pandemic and taking preventive steps to safeguard people.

Civic body are sanitizing all public places like bus stand and railway stations to protect people against coronavirus. The owners of the saloons and beauty parlors have also been asked to disinfect their establishments frequently.

The doctors say that the shopping malls and other areas the visitors keep touching the products and so there is bigger possibility of spread of any infection and thus closure of such spaces should be done at the earliest.