Latest Coronavirus news of Bhopal on 19 March

All shopping malls told to shut down
In wake of COVID-19 outbreak, district administration has directed all the shopping malls in state capital to suspend their operations until further orders. Besides, orders restricting social and community gathering in marriages or other functions have also put in place for public's health and safety. Bhopal collector Tarun Pithode said the order for the closure of the shopping malls will remain in effect till March 31.
To encourage social distancing, public places like parks, museums, and commercial establishments like massage parlors, gymnasiums, cinema halls, theaters, multiplexes and even have been shut down in the city, however, the city malls were remained open until Thursday.
The administrative authorities are constantly monitoring the evolving situation around the pandemic and taking preventive steps to safeguard people.
Civic body are sanitizing all public places like bus stand and railway stations to protect people against coronavirus. The owners of the saloons and beauty parlors have also been asked to disinfect their establishments frequently.
The doctors say that the shopping malls and other areas the visitors keep touching the products and so there is bigger possibility of spread of any infection and thus closure of such spaces should be done at the earliest.
Bus services to neighbouring state suspended
Interstate bus services have been suspended in state capital till March 31. Buses from Maharashtra, Rajasthan specially from Mumbai and Pune have been banned from entering the city to check the spread of COVID-19, read an order of divisional commissioner Kalpana Shrivastava. All inter-state buses both incoming and outgoing from state capital have also been banned in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.
The bus services to Maharashtra and Rajasthan operated from Bhopal have been cancelled. The services have been cancelled in the wake of the administration closing down all tourist spots that in turn resulted in public transport services taking a hit. Tourists have also been advised not to visit the hill district until situation returns to normalcy.
IGRMS to remain close
In the wake Corona virus outbreak, introductory Galleries, Indoor and all open air exhibitions, Reference Library, Ampi-theatre, Museum Shops and Museum canteen of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) Bhopal will be closed. It is closed with immediate effect for the visitors till further orders.
Suspected exposure to coronavirus
Four hotel guests put under surveillance at isolation ward
Four persons, suspected of having exposure to coronavirus, have been kept under surveillance at isolation ward as per the medical protocol. The four persons were staying at a city hotel in MP Nagar.
CMHO and other officials swung into action when they were informed about four hotel guests having suspected exposure to coronavirus. All the rooms on the hotel floor where the four guests were lodged were evacuated and the hotel staff were screened, luckily all were found healthy.
One thousands persons coming from infected countries have been identified so far in Madhya Pradesh and 541 of them have been kept in isolation while surveillance for 382 passengers have been completed.
So far, 12,032 air passengers have been screened at airports. Forty three suspects samples were sent for testing and 29 are negative and results of 14 are still awaited.
In Bhopal, medical superintendent of Hamidia Hospital Dr Arun Kumar Shrivastava has been made nodal officer.
Private medical colleges have been instructed for making quarantine centre, isolation wards, having stock of PPE kits, N-95 masks, VTM kits, triple layers masks. In the meeting, divisional commissioner Kalpana Shrivastava, reviewed the preparations and inquired about the quarantine centers, isolation wards and sufficient facilities at hospitals attached to medical colleges. Services of final years students, interns, GR, PG medical students, final years nursing paramedical students will continue.
Annual examinations and semesters of government and private colleges have been postponed. Vice chancellors have been instructed in this regard.
Hearing of all the cases have been postponed till March 31 in the District and Sessions court. Registrar of District and Sessions Court have instructed all the clients not to come to court till March 31. No warrant will be issued and no case will be processed during this period. All officials of court have been instructed to use sanitizers. Clients can dial 0755-2764297 for dates of hearing.
Sunday Mass, Easter Mahotsav cancelled
Easter Mahotsav on April 12 and Sunday Mass have been cancelled due to corona virus threat. The Easter Mahotsav Samiti in collaboration with Public Relations Office started praying for God’s intervention for the safety of people.The Catholic Christians are also exempted from the obligation of Sunday Holy Mass. Archbishop Leo Cornelio SVD asked the Catholic Christians to take serious preventive measures to control Corona Virus in and around Bhopal Archdiocese, consists of Bhopal, Sehore, Hoshangabad and Harda districts of M.P. He has officially communicated certain measures to pay serious attention. He urged the Christians to avoid gathering in large number for whatsoever reason besides paying special attention to personal hygiene, homes and surrounding cleanliness. Those who stay home may, if possible, follow Holy Mass on You-Tube or Television.
PSKs to take up fewer applications
In view of Covid-19, the number of applications to be taken up PSKs under Regional Passport Office, Bhopal will be reduced from Friday.
Since this pandemic is a global issue and all the countries are requesting to avoid international travel unless it is extremely urgent.
“So I request the citizens of M.P. to reschedule their appointments after March 31 unless its extremely urgent and stay safe,” said Rashmi Baghel, Regional Passport Officer.
She said this step will help all of us to enter into the stage three community spread. “Ministry of external affairs had already done away with three appointments on single ARN. Now applicants can apply multiple times in the year,” she added.
The ministry has also decided to not to release the enquiry appointments at Regional Passport office Bhopal due to Covid-19. It has also decided to do away with the ‘On Hold’ appointments. In case of any incomplete / deficit of documents, applicants can reschedule their appointments on their own
