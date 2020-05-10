Labourers’ death kicks up political storm in MP, Digvijaya Singh takes principal secretary to task, seeks CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's resignation

The death of 16 labourers in a train accident in Aurangabad has kicked up a political storm in the state.

The accident occurred on Friday when a train mowed down 16 migrant labourers who left Maharashtra for Madhya Pradesh.

In a tweet, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh criticised chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He said after a train accident, the then rail minister Lal Bahadur Shastri had resigned and former aviation minister Madhavrao Scindia quit after a plane crash. Against this backdrop, Chouhan should also resign, he said.

Singh also took to task principal secretary and incharge of Maharashtra, Deepali Rastogi.

Singh wrote that his office had been trying to contact Rastogi on phone since May 2, but she did not take calls.

Singh said a list containing the names of labourers who sought help from him was sent to additional chief secretary ICP Keshari. The list has been made public.

The BJP hit back at Singh for making allegations. BJP’s media incharge Lokendra Parashar wanted to know from Singh whether he dared to seek any explanation from Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thakre about the accident.

Parashar also wanted know whether he sought the resignation of former chief minister Kamal Nath for the incidents that took place during the Congress rule.