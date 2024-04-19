Kingpin Of Flesh Trade Racket Held In Connection With Call Girl's Murder

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The sixth accused in connection with the murder of a call girl at a hotel in Bawadiya Kalan of the city was arrested on Friday evening, the police said. Shahpura police station house officer (SHO) Raghunath Singh said that the accused woman has been identified as Mehek Yadav, 24, the kingpin of the flesh trade racket that the now-deceased call girl, Shashi Pandey, 26, was a part of.

He added that the police received a tip-off about Yadav lurking in the Arera Hills locality of the city on Friday evening, after which they swooped down on her. Earlier, the police had arrested five persons in connection with the case, including Ritul Pandey, 26, who hacked the woman to death following her refusal to have unnatural sex with her, hotel staffer Sagar, another member of the gang, Indra Bahadur, the current manager of the hotel, Yogesh, and an accomplice of Mehek, named Kunal Thakur.

The Shahpura police also told Free Press that they managed to contact the kin of the deceased woman in Delhi, in whose presence, her last rites were performed. Yadav is currently being interrogated to ascertain the involvement of other people in the racket, the police said.