Khelo India Youth Games 2022: DG SAI Sandip Pradhan inspects venues

Khelo India | Photo: Twitter/ Khelo India

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sports Authority of India (SAI),Director General Sandip Pradhan inspected venues for the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2022of various sports disciplines at Tatya Tope Stadium, Bhopal on Thursday.

Earlier, while talking to the Free Press, MP Sports and Youth Welfare Joint Director BS Yadav said, “DG Pradhan will have a meeting with MP Sports and Youth Welfare Department officials regarding schedule of different disciplines. Though the venues have been decided, schedule remains to be ascertained”

The KIYG 2022 will be organised in eight cities of state from January 31 next year. It will have 27 sports competitions, 12 of them will be organised in Bhopal, including athletics, shooting, canoeing, and rowing. Most sports disciplines are organised in different centres of MP State Academy except judo and volleyball, which SAI, Bhopal, will host.

Water sports are being included for the first time in the history of Khelo India Games, which will feature a mix of Olympic, non-Olympic, and traditional sports like mallakhamba.