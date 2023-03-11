Khelo India Dus ka Dum: Bhopal Wushu artistes clinch five medals in Panna

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Wushu artistes from Bhopal won five medals in the Khelo India Dus ka Dum women's Wushu League held at Government Chhatarsaal Science College, Panna on Friday.

In the women's Wushu League, martial artistes from Bhopal district won five medals, including four bronze and one silver. Anshika Sharma won silver in her respective event of Wushu. Similarly, in their respective wushu events, Ayesha Khan, Pritee Kushwaha, Deepali and Vishakha Arya won bronze for Bhopal.

In the sub-junior, junior and senior categories, the competition was held in Taolu event of Wushu for all events and in all weight categories of Sanda event of Wushu.

Wushu artistes from different districts of Madhya Pradesh participated in this competition. Around 220 women Wushu artistes from approximately 15 districts participated in the competition. The players of Jabalpur secured the first position by earning maximum number of medals in the competition; the players of Panna district stood second and players from Gwalior district stood third.