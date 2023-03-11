Bhopal: Man born from womb of foreign mother cannot be nationalist, says MP Pragya Thakur

BJP MP Pragya Thakur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament from Bhopal Pragya Thakur, known for courting controversies, has again kicked up a row by issuing a statement against Rahul Gandhi.

During an interaction with media persons on Saturday, she said a man born from the womb of a foreigner could not be loyal to the nation. According to Pragya, these were the words of Chanakya.

Rahul has recently made some statements against India during his foreign trip, and Pragya reacted to it at the time of flagging off the Bhopal-Dahod train.

Pragya told journalists, “Rahul Gandhi said in a foreign country that he had not been allowed to speak in Parliament. She discards such a person.”

He should not be given any opportunity in India, because he does not belong to the country, as his mother is an Italian, Pragya said.

The Congress, which has ruled the country for many years, has destroyed it, the MP further said.

According to Pragya, Parliament is doing well and the country is progressing, but the Congress is not letting the government and Parliament function, she said.

According to her, Rahul thinks if Parliament functions properly, good work will be done for the country, and the Congress will not survive.

Since the Congress is on the verge of extinction, it is losing its reasons, Pragya said.

