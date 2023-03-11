Bhopal: SI kills his daughter and wife and ends his life by jumping in front of running train

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Allegedly, the sub inspector posted in a special branch in PHQ first killed his daughter and wife at the house situated in Lalita Nagar of Kolar police station area and later jumped in front of a running train in Misrod police station area on Saturday, said the police.

A happy family met a tragic end through alleged infidelity. The police suspect that the police officer was having doubts about his wife, which led to the end of the family.

According to the police, the deceased SI, Suresh Tyde, was posted in the special branch at PHQ. In the primary investigations, the police came to know that Suresh and his daughter and wife used to live in Lalita Nagar in the Kolar area.

The family members of the wife, who hails from Rajgarh district, told police that Suresh was a good man and was preparing for the UPCS exam. In the year 2018, Suresh got married, and since then they have been living in Bhopal.

The police added that first Suresh killed his two daughters and wife, and later he jumped in front of a running train.

When the police came to know about the suicide and searched for the deceased's whereabouts, they came to know his name and address.

When the police reached the house of the deceased, they found two bodies.

The police have seized the bodies and have sent for postmortem. The police have registered the case and have started the investigations.

