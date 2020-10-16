Khasgi Trust Case: Supreme Court orders all parties to maintain status quo

Supreme Court on Friday ordered all parties to maintain status quo in Khasgi (Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Charitable) Trust, Indore case. The apex court also stayed the direction issued by the High Court regarding initiation of criminal process in terms of its order.

The Khasgi Trust had challenged a High Court order instructing for transfer and mutation of trust properties to the state government. The next hearing will be on December 2, 2020.

The bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice BR Gavai passed the order directing the concerned parties to maintain status quo, as on Friday, with regard to possession, title of the properties including not transferring or creating any third party interest in the said properties without prior permission of this Court.

Until further orders, the directions issued by the High Court regarding initiation of criminal process to remain stayed in terms of this order, SC added.

The Supreme Court also made it clear that if the management of the Trust properties has not been taken over by the State authorities, the status quo would mean that no precipitative steps be taken by the State authorities even if some formal order has been passed after the High Court order. In that, the status quo with regard to possession and management, as on today (Friday), when this order is being passed be maintained by all concerned parties, till the next date of hearing.

On October 5, High Court instructed for transfer of all properties of Khasgi Trust to the state government and the government has started taking possession. Khasgi Trust approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order. Trust has many properties in various states in the country.