Katni: Underground tunnel construction collapses, more than half dozen workers trapped; 3 workers rescued so far

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): An underground tunnel construction under Bargi canal project collapsed in Kanti on Saturday night.

According to reports, around half dozen workers were trapped in the debris. On getting the information about the incident, the police and Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA) team reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

Three workers were successfully evacuated and sent to the district hospital. The rescued workers were identified as Deepak, Narmada and Munni das.

According to the sources, five laborers including a supervisor could not be traced yet. All the workers were residents of Singrauli district. It is said that because of the negligence of the contractor, the incident occurred.

The rescue operation was on to evacuate the remaining workers.

(till the report filed)

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 01:21 AM IST