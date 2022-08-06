e-Paper Get App

Katni: Lokayukta arrests newly elected sarpanch for taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh

The sarpanch, Sushil Kumar Pal was demanding Rs 4 lakh from the complainant for providing the benefits of the government schemes.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 06:08 PM IST
article-image

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police arrested a newly elected sarpanch for accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh just three days after taking oath in Khamha village, Katni district on Friday.

The sarpanch, Sushil Kumar Pal was demanding Rs 4 lakh from the complainant for providing the benefits of the government schemes. According to reports, the complainant, Alok Kumar (40), a resident of Prayagraj, UP (originally), had 8 acres of agricultural land in Khamaha village.

He was constantly revolving the panchayat to get the benefits of government schemes on his agricultural land but the sarpanch Pal had demanded Rs 50,000 a acre (total Rs 4 lakh) to avail the benefit.

Following which Alok lodged a complaint with SP Lokayukta Jabalpur. A team under the leadership of Deputy Superintendent of Police Dilip Jharwade reached the spot and caught Pal red handed while accepting the first instalment of Rs 1 lakh.

Jharwade said that a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused.

Katni: INTACH organises centenary celebrations of Venkata library
