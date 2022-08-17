Karam dam breach: Damage caused to crops will be compensated, says MP chief Minister

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan felicitates people and institutions in Bhopal for excellent work in disaster management of Karam Dam in Dhar district. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Wednesday it was only because of courage, hard work and coordination that there was no loss of life in Karam dam breach incident. Also, ‘we did not allow any harm to animals’. The damage caused to the crops will be compensated by the state government.

He said, “All the residents of the state are proud of the citizens and institutions doing outstanding work in disaster management of Karam Dam of Dhar. Team Madhya Pradesh has set an excellent example of scientific disaster management.”

CM was addressing here at his residence the felicitation ceremony of individuals and institutions who have done excellent work in disaster management of Karam Dam in Dhar district.

He said, “A committee has been constituted to investigate the Karam dam incident. Action will be taken according to the facts revealed in the investigation.”

CM presented cheques of Rs 2 lakh each as Samman Nidhi to Poclain machine operators engaged in relief and rescue of Karam Dam.

He also honoured social workers and non-government organisations.

Water Resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, Public Health and Family Welfare Minister and Dhar district in-charge minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, principal secretary Water Resources SN Mishra and other officers were present.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressing felicitation ceremony of individuals and institutions who have done excellent work in disaster management of Karam Dam in Dhar district. | FP

CM listened virtually to the experiences of Indore divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma, collector Dhar Pankaj Jain and collector Khargone Kumar Purushottam regarding the management of Karam Dam disaster.

Those who came to the CM House include Dhamnod Municipal council president Dinesh Sharma, Dhamnod's social worker Pramod Kedia, Gaurav Jat, Samar Singh, who opened the valve of Dam's pipe. They also shared their experiences related to disaster management and relief work.

CM said with the grace of God, guidance of technical experts and cooperation of all, the water of the dam was drained out in 24 hours. It was a matter of satisfaction that the water did not enter the villages and the houses. Sometimes a testing time like this was created. In this difficult time, the three ministers and the entire staff of the administration continued to discharge their duty with responsibility and efficiency. The credit for this success went to everyone.