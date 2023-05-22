Kamal Nath slams MP BJP chief over accusations of anti-Sikh riots

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Monday hit back at BJP's state unit President V.D. Sharma, a day after he claimed that central agencies investigating 1984 anti-Sikh riots would also frame charges soon against the former.

Veteran Congress leader said Sharma made false allegations in an attempt to hide his involvement in corruption.

Nath said no one could raise fingers against him in the last 45 years of his political career, and even an inquiry committee on the matter setup by BJP government has given him clean chit on anti-Sikh riots. He also claimed that the committee was setup by the BJP government and some people tried to make false accusations against me.

'BJP spreading false propaganda'

"Now, when the elections are just five months away in Madhya Pradesh, and the BJP leaders have nothing to say against me, they are trying to mislead the people through their false propagandas," Nath said while responding queries regarding Sharma's allegation in Anuppur district on Monday.

'I am innocent'

He further said Sharma has now started making false accusations against him to hide his failure. "Anti-Sikh riots occurred in 1984, but not a single person lodged an FIR against me so far. Around eight years back, the BJP government formed an inquiry committee, which also made it clear that I am innocent," Nath added.

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh BJP President V.D. Sharma had also said that central agencies investigating the matter have found the role of Kamal Nath in the riots.