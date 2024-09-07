 K-Pop Fever Sweeps Bhopal As Regional Round Of All India K-Pop Contest 2024 Concludes
21 teams participate in contest, winners of all the regional rounds will now perform at the semi-final that to be held in New Delhi on October 19

Staff Reporter Updated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
Winners of the regional contest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After travelling across different parts of India over the last five weeks, the All India K-Pop Contest 2024 regional round caravan arrived in Bhopal. It was here at the picturesque Sardar Vallabhbhai Polytechnic College in Shyamla Hills, that the Bhopal regional round of the contest was organised.

The venue was brimming with energy as K-Pop lovers gathered to cheer on the 31 participants who were selected after 575 registrations were received for the online round competition in the region. A total of 21 teams – 11 in the vocal category and 10 in the dance category – competed to book their tickets to New Delhi for the semi-final round.

Amongst hundreds of K-Pop lovers supporting each performance and cheering for their favourite contestants, it was the seven-member group ‘Traverse’ that performed to ‘Idol’ by BTS and went on to take the top prize in the dance category. The competition in the vocal category was tough, and finally it was a duet performance by Honey and Vibhuti Lal that was adjudged to be the best. They performed to ‘Eyes Nose Lips’ by Taeyang. Both of these participants will now perform in the semi-final that is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on 19th October.

The other participants who performed at the Bhopal regional round include Mayuri Patil who was the first runners-up in the dance category. She danced to the popular track, ‘Chk Chk Boom’ by Stray Kids. Pratiksha Pawar was the second runners-up in the dance category after performing to ‘Lie’ by Jimin (BTS).

Similarly, in the vocal category, Kanchan Devi was declared the first runners-up after crooning to ‘If It Is You’ by Jung Seung Hwan. Nancy Singh was the second runners-up after performing to ‘Something’ by Girl's Day. Some of the popular K-Pop songs on which participants in Bhopal performed were Itzy’s ‘Mafia In The Morning’, Stray Kids’ ‘Chk Chk Boom’, IU’s ‘Love Wins All’, and Alexa’s ‘Bomb’.

Vocal Winner

Vocal Winner |

Dance Winner

Dance Winner |

About K-Pop contest, Zaid Khan, a participant in the vocal category who sang ‘Breathe’ by Lee Hi at the Bhopal regional round, said, “As a person who loves music and wants to explore global music, I used to watch online videos related to the best vocalists in the world. That is how I came across an exceptional artist in the form of Kim So-hyang, who is often regarded as the best singer in the world. Her extreme vocals are addictive and soon I came across HyunA and I immediately fell in love with her music. That is how I was introduced to K-Pop music and there has been no looking back since then. As a kid, I was often sick and bed-ridden and thus I stayed at home and listened to Korean songs alone. But the All India K-Pop Contest 2024 is my opportunity to meet other K-Pop fans, sing for them, listen to them sing and have lots of fun together.”

