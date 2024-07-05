 Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva Appointed Acting Chief Justice Of Madhya Pradesh High Court
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva has been appointed as the new acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. This decision follows the recent elevation of the current acting Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, who has now been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Department of Law and Justice issued an official notification regarding these changes on Thursday. Justice Sachdeva's appointment as the acting Chief Justice marks a significant shift in the judiciary of Madhya Pradesh, as he takes over the responsibilities from Justice Nagu, who will now lead the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva Appointed Acting Chief Justice Of Madhya Pradesh High Court

