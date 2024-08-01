Jilted Lover Kills Girl's 13-Yr-Old Brother After She Rejects His Proposal & Marries Other Man In MP's Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A jilted lover has been arrested for murdering the girl's younger brother after she rejected his proposal and married someone else in Madhya Pradesh's.

The deceased has been identified as 13-year-old Hem Rajput. The accused took him to a fun fair and bludgeoned him with stones near a hill. His body was found buried in the Tighra Dam.

According to information, the man named Shubham Kushwaha has been arrested for killing the boy, Hem Rajput, after the boy's sister married someone else. Hem, who trusted Shubham, went with him to a fair. Shubham attacked Hem with a stone and buried his body under rocks.

Hem’s mother, Kamlesh Rajput, sent him to the Gupteeshwar fair in an auto to enjoy the event. Shubham, who knew Hem, met him at the fair. When Hem didn’t return by evening, Kamlesh reported him missing at the Old Cantonment Police Station. The police quickly began searching for Hem and found his body under a rock late at night.

Kamlesh identified the body, and when asked about suspects, she named Shubham Kushwaha. The police arrested Shubham, who confessed to the crime.

Shubham had been in love with Hem's older sister and wanted to marry her. However, about five months ago, Kamlesh arranged her daughter's marriage to someone else in Morena.

Seeking revenge, Shubham, along with his accomplice Aman Goswami, killed Hem and hid the body.

Despite the marriage, Shubham continued to visit Hem’s family, maintaining some level of relationship. The crime has shocked the community, and both Shubham and Aman have been arrested within 24 hours.