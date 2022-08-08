JEE Mains 2020: Dhruv Agarwal of Bhopal stands MP topper with AIR 75

Dhruv Agarwal (fourth from right), state topper in JEE Main and other top-scorers from the city. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dhruv Agarwal (AIR 75) has scored highest among all the candidates in the JEE (Main) Examination in Madhya Pradesh.

Dhruv, who has scored 285 out of 300 marks, is preparing for the JEE Advanced and wants to join one of the IITs. He secured 99.9963636 percentile with 100 NTA score in Physics. He devoted 10-12 hours every day to studies, with 5-6 hours reserved for Physics, which he found the most tough.

The topper has been attending coaching classes at FIITJEE, Bhopal, for the past four years. “I started my preparations when I was in class 9, though at the time my focus was on science and maths Olympiads,” he said. He shifted his focus entirely to JEE when he was in Class 11.

Dhruv is a student of Gyan Ganga International Academy. His father Ravindra Kumar Agrawal works with MP Electricity Board and mother Babita is a homemaker. Besides hard work, he gives credit for his success to his parents and teachers. He said his father dropped him and picked him up from the coaching centre. “My home’s daily routine was tailored to suit me,” he said. His success mantra is consistency.

Dev Gupta (AIR 790), who stood second in the city, was expecting that he would figure in the first 1000 candidates. He secured 99.9215871 percentile. He studied for 10-12 hours every day. Physics is his favourite subject. He finds inorganic chemistry most difficult. Taking mock tests is his success mantra.

Abhinav Gangil (AIR 970) spent 6-7 hours a day on studies. He found chemistry toughest. He divided his time equally between the different subjects. Playing badminton was his stress-buster.

Harleen Gaur (2187), the city girl topper, devoted 6-7 hours to studies initially. Later she increased it to 10-12 hours. She said that not getting demotivated is the key to her success. She secured 99.76 percentile.

Other top scorers from the city include Vashistha Chaturvedi (AIR 1,265), Samartha Rathore (AIR 1417), Harsh Jain (AIR 1,569) and Shreyans Gurjar (AIR 1938). The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the second session of the JEE Main, held in the last week of July, on Monday. The first session was held on June 23 and 29. The ranks of the candidates are based on their best score in the two sessions.

