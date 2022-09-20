Jabalpur: Road accidents rise due to stray cattle in district

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The number of people losing lives in road accidents has reached a new high in the last one month in the Jabalpur district, specially due to presence of stray cattle on the roads, as per the data received.

As alleged by the residents of the district, the roads are teeming with stray cattle, predominantly cows, who are left on the streets by owners after milking them. Many residents stated that the stray cows were often run over by speeding vehicles during the night, due to less visibility.

Locals have blamed Jabalpur Municipal Corporation (JMC), which has abundant resources to capture the stray cattle but is failing to do so. A shop owner, named Anku Soni told Free Press that frequent phone calls made in this regard to Jabalpur Municipal Corporation failed. He added that he witnesses road accidents due to stray cattle almost daily.

Resident of ITI Katangi Road, Dharmendra Namdeo, said that the cattlemen who unleashed cows on the streets were also responsible for accidents.

Assistant Fire Officer, Kushagra Thakur, said that the JMC was unable to take action as it was not possible to lodge a huge number of cattle at one place. He also underlined the lack of resources and manpower.

